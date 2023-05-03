Accredited Investors Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

