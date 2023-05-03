Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.89 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

