Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,306 shares of company stock worth $12,467,901. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

NASDAQ:META opened at $239.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $620.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

