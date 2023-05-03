Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,711 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 5.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $192,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.21 and a 200-day moving average of $276.45. The firm has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.