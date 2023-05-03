ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells $11,606.64 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $11,606.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Brendan Teehan sold 461 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $8,657.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 1,313,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,629. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

