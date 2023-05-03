ABCMETA (META) Price Down 3.9% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $351.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,317.59 or 1.00251470 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002075 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $147.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

