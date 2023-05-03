AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 16,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

