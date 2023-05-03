AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081,267 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $816,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

