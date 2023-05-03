Aavegotchi Price Down 7.2% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

Aavegotchi Token Trading

