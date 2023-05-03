98,300 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,259,000. M&T Bank accounts for about 7.0% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,576,000 after buying an additional 278,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

MTB traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.27. 290,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,028. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

