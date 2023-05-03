888 Reiterates Reiterates Rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by equities researchers at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.81. 259,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,996. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

