8,458 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,043,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,324,000 after buying an additional 180,708 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

