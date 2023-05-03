818,325 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 818,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,900,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 24.4% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 3,881,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,892,848. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

