80,000 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

