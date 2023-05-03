73,677 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,310,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,966. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $193.14. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.