6,685 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

