6,510 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,510 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 63,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.