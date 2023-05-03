6,132 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.03.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,535. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

