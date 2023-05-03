5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 424,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 219,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27.
5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials
About 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
Further Reading
