5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 424,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 219,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 102.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

