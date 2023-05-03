51job Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 51job in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. 261,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.88, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

