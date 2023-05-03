4,531 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

