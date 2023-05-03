431,429 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 431,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 53,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,330. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

