41,814 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Purchased by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,774,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,201 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,911,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 40,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,453. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

