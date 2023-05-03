39,818 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kyndryl by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.56. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

