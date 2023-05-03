34,523 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

NYSE BX opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

