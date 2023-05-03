33,119 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Bought by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Community Bank System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Shares of CBU traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,015. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

