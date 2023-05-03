30,595 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

