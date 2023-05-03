299,736 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

