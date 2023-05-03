2,485 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,659 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,521. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 3.0 %

SWAV opened at $280.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

