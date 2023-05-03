16,957 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGLS. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

