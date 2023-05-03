12,377 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 60,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,703. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

