Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.61 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 176,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $512.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynex by 183.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 1,148.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 147.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

