ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.