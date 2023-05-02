ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.29 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.16.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

