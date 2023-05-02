Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.29-7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,866. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

