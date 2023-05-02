Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $426.94 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $426.94 million and $29.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,469,301,235 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

