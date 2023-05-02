Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies
In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies stock opened at $287.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $383.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.19.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
