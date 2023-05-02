Yongkyu Son Sells 37,381 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $61,678.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at $963,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SES AI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 882,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,789. The company has a market cap of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SES AI by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SES AI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SES AI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

