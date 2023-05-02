Yongkyu Son Sells 37,381 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $61,678.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at $963,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SES AI Price Performance
SES AI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 882,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,789. The company has a market cap of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.