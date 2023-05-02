XSGD Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.74 million and $562,119.05 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

