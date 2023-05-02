Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,187,081 shares of company stock worth $154,519,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

