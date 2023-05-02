XPEL (XPEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. 5,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,378. XPEL has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $774,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 628,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,696,025.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XPEL by 88.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

