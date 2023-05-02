XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. 552,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,379. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.