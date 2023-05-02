XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. 552,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,379. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
