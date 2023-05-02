X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 1,192,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,134. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.68.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

