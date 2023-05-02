Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $156,795.54

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $96.62 million and $156,795.54 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,081,493,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,654,511 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,081,467,079 with 1,791,627,754 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05533418 USD and is down -8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $127,291.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

