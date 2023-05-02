WOW-token Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.87 million and approximately $17.49 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02839824 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

