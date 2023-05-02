Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $153.0-154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.09) EPS.

Workiva Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WK traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 537,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Read More

