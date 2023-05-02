Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0-628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.70 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of WK stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $91.02. 536,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

