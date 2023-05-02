Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Woodward also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.70.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

