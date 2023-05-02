Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

