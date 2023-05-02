Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,790 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

